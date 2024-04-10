Browns bringing in dynamic pass-catching tight end for pre-draft visit
The Browns offense could be dynamic with this addition
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are serious about building an explosive offense. After already trading for Jerry Jeudy, and extending him for three years, they've continued to look for more pass-catchers in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Cleveland has been linked to wide receivers Malachi Corley and Troy Franklin and is reportedly bringing in tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders for a pre-draft visit.
Sanders is an intriguing prospect, and it's easy to see what the Browns would be interested in meeting with him. Standing 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Sanders has the size and athleticism to excel at the position. He also seems to have barely scratched the surface of his potential with 99 receptions for 1,295 yards and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons.
Browns would have two elite pass-catching tight ends with Sanders and Njoku
If Cleveland wanted to add Sanders, it would likely be with their second round pick. It's hard to see him lasting deep into the second round, and No. 54 might be a stretch. But if they were able to land him, it would give the Browns an elite duo with David Njoku playing across from the rookie.
Ironically enough, Sanders is being compared to Njoku, with many experts saying the Cleveland tight end is his pro comp.
It's easy to see that since both are powerful players who can rack up yards after the catch. Njoku is a superior blocker at this point but Sanders would be a massive upgrade over Jordan Akins as the TE2. It could also help their offense take the next step, which would be scary for opposing teams since they proved they can win in 2023 without a dominant offense.