Browns expected to be active at the NFL Trade Deadline
With the NFL Trade Deadline approaching, the Cleveland Browns are being named as potential buyers, and maybe even sellers
By Randy Gurzi
At 3-2, the Cleveland Browns are focused on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend. However, less than two weeks from that is the 2023 NFL Trade Deadline and they've reportedly been keeping an eye on that as well.
According to Dianna Rissini of The Athletic, Cleveland has fielded calls to other teams not only about adding players, but perhaps trading some as well.
There were no names being linked to the Browns, but there were a couple of positions singled out — offensive line as well as wide receiver.
Browns could look to add an OT before the NFL Trade Deadline
Cleveland has dealt with several injuries on the offensive line — with Jack Conklin suffering the biggest hit. A two-time All-Pro, Conklin tore his ACL in Week 1 and has been replaced by Dawand Jones. While the rookie has filled in admirably on the right side, Jedrick Wills has been inconsistent on the left.
They've also seen Joel Bitonio and Ethan Pocic suffer injuries and miss time and their top interior reserve, Michael Dunn, was just put on the IR with a calf injury. There's no denying they need depth but they could even look to add someone such as Garett Bolles, who would be an upgrade at left tackle.
Is WR really a need for the Browns?
The other position mentioned was wide receiver, which is an area they have invested in heavily in recent years. They added Amari Cooper in 2022 and used a third-round pick on David Bell. This season, they traded their first pick in the draft (No. 42 overall) for Elijah Moore and the 74th selection.
From there, they continued to add depth as they used that pick (which ended up being their first in 2023) on Cedric Tillman. They also added veteran Marquise Goodwin to give them a deep threat.
Entering Week 7, the aerial attack has yet to figure it out. Perhaps the answer is another wideout — especially with Donovan Peoples-Jones producing minimal propduction at this point. Or maybe getting Deshaun Watson back and healthy will be enough.
While we can't answer that question yet, we do know that we won't have to wonder much longer if the Browns will make a move. The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 4:00 PM, so any moves will need to be finalized before then.