Browns fans should be fired up by this emotionally charged Jim Donovan video
Get inspired by the Cleveland Browns' incredible season and the triumphant return of Jim Donovan. Find out how this team overcame challenges and motivated each other.
By Randy Gurzi
With the playoffs set to start, the Cleveland Browns are intent on keeping this magical season going. They finished 11-5 thanks to a dedicated team that lived by the motto "Never give up." They showed this determination throughout the year as one player after another stepped up to replace an injured star.
They also had some incredible motivation from the voice of the Browns, Jim Donovan. The beloved broadcaster had to step away during this magical season to fight an enemy he thought he defeated 12 years ago. Donovan was once again battling cancer but he also refused to give up.
Donovan returned to the team triumphantly in November and not only called their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he even did the ceremonial guitar smash. Afterward, he was presented with a game ball from head coach Kevin Stefanski. If that wasn't enough to make your eyes start to sweat, this latest video from Donovan should work better than a bowl full of onions.
Browns, Jim Donovan found strength in one another
Some might find it trivial to compare a sports team to something as serious at battling cancer. But there are those of us, like Jimmy D, who need the sport they love as much as they need oxygen. His video is heartfelt, sincere, and downright inspiring. He even credits this roster as inspiration for him as he fought to get back to doing what he loves.
Since returning, the Browns have won five games and locked up a playoff spot. But none of those wins were sweeter than hearing him call the win in Week 10 over Pittsburgh as Dustin Hopkins nailed the game-winner with just seconds remaining. The excitement in his voice was palpable and every Browns fan out there agreed with Nathan Zegura as his response to the win was "Welcome back Jim Donovan, baby!"
The Browns and Texans square off Saturday at 4:30 in Houston. Hopefully, Cleveland will play this video in the locker room before running out of the tunnel. There's no better way to guarantee they'll be fired up to give Donovan more memorable wins to call.
