Browns finally get some positive injury updates, followed by a negative one
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have been dealing with injuries to key players throughout the season's first two weeks. That includes players such as Jedrick Wills, Jr., Jack Conklin, Nyheim Hines, and Nick Chubb — who have all been out since last year.
While Chubb can't return for at least two more weeks, the Browns received some positive news on their two injured offensive tackles. Wills and Conklin were both on the practice field on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the news that they were getting work in was followed with an unpleasant injury report as well. Dawand Jones, who has been starting at right tackle, was working inside with trainers as he deals with a knee injruy.
Jones took over when Conklin was injured in Week 1 last season and was a pleasant surprise as a rookie. That was until his season also came to an early end when he tore his MCL in December.
He returned by Week 1 and started the first two games of the season but had to exit during the win over the Jaguars in Week 2. With him out, as well as Wills and Conklin, the Browns were down to James Hudson III on the left side and Germain Ifedi on the right.
If Cleveland is able to go into their Week 3 contest against the New York Giants with Wills and Conklin on the edge of their O-line, it would be a huge boost for an offense that could use a spark.