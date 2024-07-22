Browns front seven tabbed as best in the NFL heading into 2024
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have the best defender in the NFL right now — Myles Garrett. He won the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award as he helped lead the Browns to an 11-6 record despite the loss of many key players.
One thing that helped Garrett finally earn the coveted DPOY award was the help he received. The Browns signed Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst while trading for Za'Darius Smith. With Garrett no longer being alone on an island, he truly showed how dangerous he could be.
Heading into 2024, Garrett and his defensive teammates are again earning praise. According to Sharp Football Analysis, Cleveland's front seven is the best in the NFL.
The Browns finished ahead of the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers, two teams often considered among the best overall defenses in the league. Garrett was named as the primary reason for their ranking but the unit as a whole forced the ball out at an unbelievably high rate.
"Myles Garrett and the impressive depth around him led to Cleveland’s front seven landing in the top two on every ballot. The unit generated pressure in 2.5 seconds or less at the league’s second-best rate last year (34%)."
Cleveland Browns front seven provides headaches for opposing teams
It's easy to look at the aforementioned defensive linemen and see how Cleveland earned the top grade but their talent at linebacker is just as scary. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had a breakout campaign in 2023 with 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two picks. He also had 20 tackles for a loss, proving to be a major weapon for Jim Schwartz while also landing sixth in a recent ranking of off-ball linebackers.
This year, JOK will be joined by Jordan Hicks. A veteran with nine years of experience, Hicks has put up at least 100 tackles for five years in a row. He also worked with Schwartz while with the Philadelphia Eagles, including in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl.
The lone question mark remains as the other outside linebacker spot. Devin Bush was signed this offseason but he never lived up to his draft status. He might be pushed by Mohamoud Diabate but either way, this front seven will give opposing teams headaches all year.