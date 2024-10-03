Browns injury report paints picture of progress ahead of Week 5
Once Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku went down in Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys, you could have guessed that the Browns offense would be struggling. Njoku is coming off an 882 yard, six touchdown season in 2023, so expectations were high for his contributions to this pass heavy offense.
Unfortunately, Njoku went down with an ankle injury almost as soon as the NFL's season kicked off, so Cleveland has had to rely on its backup TEs in Blake Whiteheart and Jordan Akins. Solid options, but nowhere near the level of talent that Njoku offers as a route runner and larger target on passes.
T Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and T Jack Conklin (hamstring) took part in practice Thursday after not practicing on Wednesday. Star RB Nick Chubb (knee), who raised the serotonin levels of Browns fans by returning to practice for the first time this season ahead of Week 5, was also practicing with the squad on Thursday. James Hudson III (shoulder) did not practice on Thursday after participating in limited workouts on Wednesday.
Another welcome face back on the practice field Thursday: C Ethan Pocic. Pocic, who was out of practice on Wednesday, is ramping back up to action after suffering an ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4. His replacement, C Nick Harris, had a huge holding call against him that erased a go-ahead touchdown catch by Amari Cooper from Week 4.
Njoku did not participate in Thursday's practice, but that is a part of his revamp back to action plan according to Cleveland Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot.
Chubb told media prior to practice on Thursday that the Browns coaching staff told him to take as much time as he needs to return to action, but that he feels good being back on the field with teammates, per The Athletic's Cleveland Browns beat reporter Zac Jackson.
Njoku's impact praised by OC Ken Dorsey
Look no further than Browns OC Ken Dorsey's praise for Njoku prior to Thursday's practice to understand just how key he is to the team's offense. Dorsey told media before practice that Njoku's a "big piece," adding that his impact at multiple areas of the field - pass protection, blocking for runners, and his actual scoring capability - gives Cleveland "lots of flexibility."
"Mixing Dave back in with those guys, it can help us. Because he's a playmaker in a lot of different ways," added Dorsey.
Can Myles Garrett hold up for another week?
Star DE Myles Garrett did not practice on Wednesday with his lingering Achilles injury being the listed ailment by the Browns, but he was a participant on Thursday. Garrett is the anchor of Cleveland's once formidable defense. He leads the team in pressures with 20 so far this season, and he'll be a key to victory against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.
With an Achilles injuries on top of a foot and thigh injury, Garrett might not be able to carry the team as he has in the past. The Browns desperately need to try and pressure rookie QB Jayden Daniels this week if they want to rack up turnovers and points from plays made by the defense, but it might be impossible to do if Garrett is hobbled. As the Browns schedule will continue to get harder leading up to its bye week, it'll be big to get something going against a team as good as Washington, despite these injuries.