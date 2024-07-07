Browns lack young 'blue chip players' according to new ranking
By Randy Gurzi
When gauging a team's future, the best way to get an accurate read is to look at the young talent on the roster. For the Cleveland Browns, who boast a deep depth chart, their youth is apparently lacking. Or at least it is on offense.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN recently released an Insider (subscription required) article where he ranks every team in the NFL team based on their talent under 25 years of age. While he was high on the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions, the Browns came in at No. 28 with Schatz saying they have no "blue chip players" to lean on.
Cleveland had three defenders named as possible difference-makers — Greg Newsome II, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Martin Emerson, Jr. However, their offense is lacking with only Dawand Jones getting praise. The other young options mentioned aren't considered enough to truly move the needle.
"The top young asset on offense may be a player who won’t play much this year. Dawand Jones started nine games at tackle and is 23, but a healthy Jack Conklin will put Jones back on the bench. There are also several 24-year-olds on offense: wide receivers Elijah Moore and Cedric Tillman, backup running back Jerome Ford and backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson."
Browns need young talent to take a step forward
Cleveland needs to see some of their young talent take a step forward in 2024. Thankfully, early reports have been positive when it comes to players such as Cedric Tillman, who has been impressive during offseason workouts.
Elijah Moore, on the other hand, had a decent stat line with 59 receptions for 640 yards but scored just two touchdowns. Scheduled for free agency in 2025, Moore was expected to be an integral part of the offense but the Browns need to see more explosive plays this year before considering any type of extension.
The good news is that they do have a lot of talent with Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Myles Garrett. But with each of them either already at 30, or inching close to it, Cleveland needs to make the most of their current window.