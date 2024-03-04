Browns land stud receiver, starting tackle in post-combine mock draft
The Cleveland Browns improve their offense drastically in this seven-round post-combine mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
We're moving along the offseason as the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is behind us. The Cleveland Browns, as well as every other franchise, had representation in Indianapolis as the best players in the upcoming draft put their talent on display.
Cleveland was intent on scouting offensive linemen and wide receivers, spending much of their time meeting with the players from these groups. That gives us a better idea of where they'll lean in the draft which helps us in this post-combine seven-round mock draft.
Round 2, Pick 54: Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
He didn't get the attention Xavier Worthy did for breaking the 40-yard dash time but Xavier Legette was one of the stars of the NFL Combine. The South Carolina product is all of 6-foot-1 and 221 pounds making him a big-bodied target who can play on the outside. He's also shifty and creates separation with ease, making him a fit as a power slot.
In short — Legette can do it all.
At the combine, he showed this off with an impressive 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash as well as a 40-inch vertical. Again, he did this at 221 pounds.
There were comparisons to DK Metcalf and while Legette isn't as big, it makes sense. The two are both gym rats who might have never eaten a carb in their lives. Legette, however, might be more versatile and is a perfect fit in Cleveland's offense.