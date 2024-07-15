Browns linked to several cornerbacks in free agency
By Randy Gurzi
Pro Football Focus recently wrote on moves every AFC team should make before training camp and their choice for the Cleveland Browns is a little confusing.
Thomas Valentine says the Browns should add cornerback depth behind their trio of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Martin Emerson. He added that Cameron Mitchell showed potential as a rookie in 2023 and they added Justin Hardee in free agency.
Still, he sees several big names as options with Xavien Howard, Adoree' Jackson, and Ahkello Witherspoon being mentioned.
"Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome and Martin Emerson Jr. are locked in as starters, but beyond them, there is concern. While Cameron Mitchell showed some flashes in his rookie season and Justin Hardee was signed in free agency, more talent is needed. Experienced players like Xavien Howard and Adoree' Jackson are out there, as are cheaper options like Ahkello Witherspoon."- Thomas Valentine, PFF
Adding any of the three would feel like a mistake. The Browns already have some tough decisions to make at the position with their current depth chart.
In addition to the names listed, they also have Tony Brown who is a special teams ace. Myles Harden was selected in the NFL Draft as well, and while he might not make an impact as a rookie, he's a developmental piece worth keeping around.
Howard is a talented player who has four Pro Bowls on his resume. He's a ball hawk with 29 interceptions but has some red flags that may have played into his release. Jackson might make sense if there were serious depth concerns since he was a former No. 1 cornerback and is still 28 years of age but again, he makes little sense with Cleveland.
Witherspoon has bounced around the league but has always been a starter. That includes in 2017 when he started 17 games for the Los Angeles Rams and had three picks.
In the end, signing any of these three would be progress stoppers for players such as Mitchell and Harden. The Browns are better off sticking with their guys.