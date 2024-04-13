Browns met with 'best kept secret' in the 2024 NFL Draft
A former basketball star is turning heads entering the 2024 NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
As the 2024 NFL Draft inches closer, the Cleveland Browns are making sure they leave no stone unturned as they look for the best possible players. They've met with several prospects at nearly every position and have had some big names such as Trey Benson, T'Vondre Sweat, Troy Franklin, and Ladd McConkey in Berea as top 30 visits.
They're also looking for hidden gems as well. Cleveland recently had a visit with Giovanni Manu who was a basketball star for British Columbia. A native of Tonga, Manu is making the move to football and is expected to play left tackle.
According to Jordan Schultz of the Bleacher Report, Manu is "the best kept secret in the NFL Draft" and has started to garner attention.
Schultz has a list of visits to include the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, and Green Bay Packers. In all, he says Manu has 11 teams set up to visit ahead of the draft. Perhaps, the secret might be out on the big man.
Giovanni Manu has quite the nickname
Manu is simply a massive human being at 6-foot-7 and 352 pounds. He ran a 5.03 in the 40-yard dash and recorded a 33.5-inch vertical leap. With that size and athletic ability, it's no wonder he excelled at basketball.
He was even given the nickname "Baby Shaq" while averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds in high school
He's not taking the same path as Shaq, however, as Manu started focusing on football at the University of British Columbia. If he winds up being drafted, he will be the first prospect from a Canadian school to be selected since David Onyemata in 2016.
Cleveland needs someone to eventually replace Jedrick Wills, Jr. which might make it worth drafting him and developing him for a year or two.