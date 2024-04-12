Browns reportedly met with devastatingly quick wide receiver prospect
Ladd McConkey is meeting with the Falcons but already met with the Browns
By Randy Gurzi
Throughout the 2024 NFL Draft process, the Cleveland Browns have been focused heavily on two positions — offensive line and wide receiver. While the offensive line seems to be the way most experts think they will go at pick No. 54, we shouldn't rule out a pass-catcher.
Cleveland has met with some prolific receivers including Troy Franklin and Malachi Corley. They've also brought in Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, who could be a special player at the next level. Now, reports have surfaced that they recently met with Ladd McConkey, a wideout from Georgia.
McConkey is set to visit the Atlanta Falcons after already wrapping up his visit in Berea.
As Ian Rapoport says, McConkey is expected to go either late in Round 1 or early Round 2, meaning the Browns only have a shot at him if he slips. Considering his injury history, there's a chance that could happen — but considering Cleveland's injury history, that might not be the best idea for them.
McConkey said to have 'Devastating Quickness'
While at Georgia, McConkey had 119 receptions for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added four more touchdowns and 216 yards as a runner. He's also a good punt returner, with an average of 13.3 yards per return — although he didn't run any back during 2023.
McConkey, who dealt with ankle and back injuries last year, is described in his Pro Football Focus Draft profile as a "strong blocker" and is said to have "devastating quickness." He's more than quick, however, as McConkey put up a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. That's plenty of speed to prove he can get past defensive backs.
Cleveland has a deep receiving corps led by Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore. All three of their top wideouts were added via trade as Andrew Berry has struggled to draft a receiver in recent years.