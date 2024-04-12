Cleveland Browns target position in the 2024 NFL Draft revealed
The experts have weighed in and believe they know where the Browns are focused
By Randy Gurzi
NFL teams like to play it close to the vest as the draft approaches and the Cleveland Browns are no different. General manager Andrew Berry has been praised for his aggressiveness but doesn't like to dive too deep into his thinking ahead of the draft.
That doesn't mean we can't read the tea leaves.
During the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the Browns were focused on a couple of positions — offensive tackle and wide receiver. They were said to have interviewed some of the top prospects at each position. After free agency, their focus might have come off receiver — and Jordan Reid of ESPN thinks that could be the case.
Reid stated that he believes the Browns are set on adding a tackle in this class, with the 54th pick as the likely landing spot. That would make sense considering they've brought in players such as Kingsley Suamataia for a visit.
However, one insider says they could still be targeting a receiver — even with the addition of Jerry Jeudy. Jake Trotter, also of ESPN, says they will have a succesful draft if they get a receiver they can lean on.
"By finally selecting a high-impact receiver to add to its young, talented core. Despite numerous swings, especially on Day 2, the Browns have struggled to find that wideout in recent drafts. Landing a young playmaker will be paramount for the Browns as Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper turns 30 before next season."
For all the good work Berry has done as the GM, he's struggled to draft wide receivers. Donovan Peoples-Jones was a sixth-round pick who appeared to be on the way to stardom but was traded in 2023 following a disappointing start.
Other than DPJ, Berry has selected Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Michael Woods, and Cedric Tillman in the NFL Draft. Schwartz, Bell, and Tillman were all third-round picks and none have developed the way the team hoped. Perhaps that changes this year, but it's likely to be another mid-round pick as Cleveland looks to replace Jedrick Wills with their top selection.