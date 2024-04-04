Browns meet with Kingsley Suamataia, have plans for top receiver visit
The Browns are casting a wide net ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
Andrew Berry has done a solid job building the Cleveland Browns roster as they enter the 2024 NFL Draft without too many glaring holes. That allows them to utilize the 'best player available' approach, which most teams aim for.
That's led to them casting a wide net as they scout players in the upcoming class. That's included them looking at quarterback Joe Milton from Tennessee — despite having four signal-callers on the roster. They're also kicking the tires on Troy Franklin even with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Jerry Jeudy under contract.
Less surprising than their interest in quarterbacks or wideouts is their desire to build more depth on the offensive line. Cleveland met with several linemen during the Scouting Combine and now, they've had BYU offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia come to Berea as a top-30 visit.
Jedrick Wills, the 10th pick in 2020, has been the starting left tackle for the past four seasons. Entering year five, he's been inconsistent and has struggled with health. Suamataia, listed at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, has played left tackle and right tackle during his career and has excelled as a pass blocker.
This draft is strong at tackle, meaning a potential starter such as Suamataia could be there when Cleveland's on the clock at No. 54.
Browns will look at another top WR prospect
In addition to Suamataia, the Browns are reportedly taking a long look at Malachai Corley. Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Reports reported in late March that Cleveland was one of the teams interested in the Western Kentucky product. Now, he says the two will meet during the first week of April.
Schultz compared Corley to Deebo Samuel, calling him a "yards-after catch machine." The Browns know all about that thanks to David Njoku and would surely welcome another player capable of putting up some "angry runs" for this offense.