Browns mock draft post Jerry Jeudy trade: Focus shifts to defense in Round 2
The Browns can now address a defensive need with Jerry Jeudy added to the roster
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, the Cleveland Browns addressed a need ahead of the NFL Draft. And once again, that need was at wide receiver,
Without much depth outside of Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, the Browns were scouting several wide receivers during their time at the NFL Combine. In the end, they felt better about going after a veteran player as they sent a fifth and sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos in exchange for Jerry Jeudy.
Now that this move is done, their focus in the 2024 NFL Draft can shift. Instead of feeling pressured to add a wideout early, Cleveland can attack a defensive need with their top pick. That's what happens in our latest Browns mock draft.
Round 2, Pick 54: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
There aren't many positions on the Browns roster as thin as the linebacker spot. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is their lone starter under contract. They could look to bring one of their pending free agents back, but will still need some more depth.
This leads to the selection of Edgerrin Cooper out of Texas A&M at No. 54 overall. A downhill player who has exceptional speed, Cooper projects as a day-one starter at the next level. He's capable of shutting down the run and can bring the pressure on the blitz, but is still good in coverage as well.
As if those weren't enough reasons, he's also very passionate about his dogs, making him a perfect fit for the Dawg Pound.
Cooper and JOK together would be a whole lot of fun in this defense. And if they can get Owusu-Koramoah locked up, they could develop into one of the best tandems in the league.