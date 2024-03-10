Browns mock draft post Jerry Jeudy trade: Focus shifts to defense in Round 2
The Browns can now address a defensive need with Jerry Jeudy added to the roster
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3, Pick 85: Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee
Ideally, the Browns would like to add a starting defensive tackle with one of their top two picks but that's not how this mock falls. The value for Edgerrin Cooper was too good to ignore and then in Round 3, there weren't any players who were sure-fire starters left on the board. There also weren't any defensive tackles who could make the impact Jaylen Wright would be able to.
The Tennessee running back looks the part at 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds and also has breakaway speed. That was seen when he put up a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash — but anyone who saw him take the first snap against Georgia to the house from 75 yards out already knew he could fly.
Throughout his tenure with Tennessee, Wright continued to show positive growth. He finished with 2,297 yards and 18 touchdowns — with 1,013 of those yards coming in 2023. He didn't do as much as a receiver but flashed enough potential to believe he could contribute in this area.
Wright is a player who could push Jerome Ford from the beginning and would have a huge role as Nick Chubb continues his rehab. A three-down back who can help in pass protection, Wright has the potential to be a featured back down the road.