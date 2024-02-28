Browns news: Cleveland submits proposal to push the trade deadline back
The Cleveland Browns news round-up has all the stories you need to know
By Randy Gurzi
Anyone who follows the NFL likely agrees, the trade deadline comes far too early. As it stands now, teams have until the Tuesday following Week 8 to submit any trades. That leaves 10 weeks in the regular season, making this one of the earliest trade deadlines in all of sports. The Cleveland Browns hope to get that changed.
The deadline was originally set to follow Week 8 since it was close to the midpoint of the season. However, there are now 17 games. That's why Andrew Berry says his organization has submitted a proposal to move the deadline back two weeks.
Going two weeks would be proactive he states, just in case the league wants to expand to 18 games. That story and more can be found in today's news round-up.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns submit proposal to make 2024 NFL rule change involving trade deadline — John Breech, CBS Sports
"We want to retroactively correct the fact that the trade deadline never moved when the season expanded to 17 games," Berry told the media. "If, at some point in the future, the regular season expands to 18 games, we wanted to be proactive in terms of the positioning for the trade deadline."
Having a later deadline would have helped the Browns this year as they were constantly trying to fill their roster out with so many injuries. It makes sense for the league to listen as well since the current format passes so early in the season.
Joe Flacco and Za’Darius Smith among Browns who will test the free agent market before returning to Cleveland: Browns Insider — Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland.com
"Flacco, 39, plans to test the free-agent waters when the negotiating period opens March 11, and the league officially opens for business on March 13, a league source told cleveland.com. The Browns and Flacco have expressed mutual interest in having him return to Cleveland, but Flacco’s first choice would be to sign with a team that either views him as a starter or gives him a chance to compete for the job."
Some act as if the players don't have a say in their future and that GM Andrew Berry should just sign everyone before they hit free agency. He knows better as he's been adamant that he wants Joe Flacco back but said there's more that goes into these decisions. Flacco will see what's out there, as will Za'Darius Smith, and that could lead to them finding a better opportunity for themselves.
Former Browns quarterback drama: Brian Hoyer responds to Johnny Manziel — DPD
First, Johnny Manziel said Brian Hoyer wasn't nice to him. Now, Hoyer responds and pretty much said his issue was never so much Manziel. Instead, he didn't care for the way the decision-makers in Berea were favoring the first-round pick who didn't want to put in the work.
4 defensive prospects Browns need to monitor at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine — DPD
Later this week, prospects will start competing in drills at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. For the Browns, these four defensive players should be on the radar since they could all help them take their next step.
4 free agents in Browns range after cap surge — DPD
With the NFL announcing a higher salary cap than most expected, teams such as the Browns could make more of a splash in free agency. Here's a look at some veterans who are suddenly in their price range following the surge.