Browns news: Coveted coach leaves Cleveland to join Tennessee
The Cleveland Browns news round-up features a story about losing Bill Callahan who is set to join the Tennessee Titans
By Randy Gurzi
It's never fun to see a good coach leave and it's even more difficult when they're highly regarded as the best at what they do. For the Cleveland Browns, that's what happened on Thursday when it was announced Bill Callahan was leaving his position as the offensive line coach after four years.
Callahan was still under contract and the Browns had no intentions of parting ways but an opportunity came up for the veteran coach. His son, Bill Callahan, took over the Tennessee Titans this offseason and asked to bring in his father.
The Browns, who have always tried to do right by their staff and players, obliged. They might not be thrilled to lose him but they're also going to take personal feelings into account. This story and more can be found in today's news round up.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns' Bill Callahan given permission to join son's staff with Titans, per report _ Jordan Dajani, CBS Sports
"Callahan is a highly-respected offensive line coach who has been with the Browns for four seasons now. When his son was hired to be the new head coach in Tennessee, many speculated that Bill could join his staff, but the 67-year-old is under contract. The Titans requested an interview, and the Browns reportedly granted permission."
When Bill Callahan's son, Brian Callahan, was hired as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, we all knew this could happen. Cleveland eventually gave the OL coach permission to seek the new job and he gets a rare opportunity to work with his son. The Titans get a heck of a coach and the Browns will have some big shoes to fill — but they were never going to hold him back no matter what it meant for their staff.
Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC — Michael Baca, NFL.com
"Van Pelt, who spent the past four years in Cleveland as the OC, will be tasked with turning around a Patriots offense that has struggled mightily the past two playoff-less seasons. New England finished in the bottom five in yards per game (276.2), passing yards per game (180.5) and scoring (19.3 PPG) in 2023, leading the team to go in a different direction by parting ways with legendary coach Bill Belichick and hiring Mayo."
Alex Van Pelt was one of the offensive coaches let go when the Browns season ended. They were ready to go in a new direction and hired Ken Dorsey, who has been in Buffalo for the past several years. Now Van Pelt heads east as he joins the New England Patriots — where they need a massive turnaround on offense.
3 Under the radar Senior Bowl prospects the Browns should be interested in — DPD
The Senior Bowl doesn't get the same love the NFL Scouting Combine does but there's still a lot of talent to watch down in Mobile. Our own Casey Kinnamon has highlighted three under-the-radar prospects who have stood out, including running back Dylan Laube from New Hampshire.
Browns fans may need to brace themselves for life without Nick Chubb — DPD
Nick Chubb's future will be up for discussion all offseason and while Andrew Berry wants him to keep playing in Cleveland, it will be hard to make that happen with his current salary. Johnathan Jordan looks at the contract and says fans need to hope for the best but be prepared just in case.
3 free agents who could follow Ken Dorsey to Cleveland Browns in 2024 — DPD
Adding Ken Dorsey could help Deshaun Watson take another step with the Browns but there could be some other bonuses as well. Here we look at three players who could make their way from Buffalo to Cleveland in order to stick with Dorsey.