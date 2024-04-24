Browns news: Nick Chubb is the highest-graded player from 2018 NFL Draft
Nick Chubb isn't just one of the best from the 2018 NFL Draft class, but he's been the best
Not every selection in the NFL Draft pans out — as Cleveland Browns fans know all too well. But there are some that turn out to be absolute steals, which this fan base also knows about. That's especially true when it comes to running back Nick Chubb.
The 35th selection in the 2018 NFL Draft has been the leader of Cleveland's offense and is already fourth in franchise history with 6,511 rushing yards. He's not only been their best selection that year (despite being their fourth pick) but he's been No. 1 overall according to Pro Football Focus.
Browns RB Nick Chubb the highest-graded player from the 2018 NFL draft class — Cory Kinnan, Browns Wire
"With the 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected running back Nick Chubb out of the University of Georgia. And boy has that worked out well for them over the last six seasons since he joined the team. In fact, with a career grade of 94.8 according to PFF, there is nobody who has graded out higher from the draft class six years ago."
Nick Chubb was the fourth player Cleveland took in that 2018 NFL Draft class and while they hit a home run with Denzel Ward at No. 4 overall (and Baker Mayfield was better than fans want to admit now that he's gone), Chubb has been their best selection. And apparently, he's been better than every other player in the class as well — even the three running backs taken ahead of him.
Why Browns could take a receiver in 2024 NFL draft — Jake Trotter, ESPN
"Yet as successful as the Cooper trade has been, Berry and the Browns have otherwise struggled in targeting receivers. That has left them without an obvious No. 1 heir apparent to Cooper, who turns 30 this summer and has ended the past two seasons battling nagging injuries. And that is why, once again, receiver could be one of the positions to watch Friday night on Day 2 of the draft when the Browns make their first two picks, coming in at No. 54 and No. 85 overall."
Both Cooper and Elijah Moore will be free agents in 2025 and the Browns might not be willing to extend both. With their issues building depth behind them — with three consecutive third-round picks — it might be time to take a wideout earlier. Cleveland has kicked the tires on several and could pull the trigger if a future No. 1 is available in Round 2.
3 likely targets at each pick for the Cleveland Browns in the NFL Draft — A.J. Fagerlin, DPD
A.J. Fagerlin looks at each pick the Browns have right now and identifies three players he believes will be available for them to chose from. He uses their athletic preferences and age guidelines as well to determine who would be the most likely choice.
7-round mock draft: Browns survive cardinal sin in draft day trade — DPD
This mock draft has the Browns committing a 'cardinal sin' as they trade with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite allowing an AFC North rival to move up, they make out well with several potential playmakers.
Vital remaining needs the Browns must address in the 2024 NFL Draft - DPD
Which needs are the greatest as the Browns head into the NFL Draft? We all know they're looking for offensive line help but where else could their focus be this weekend?