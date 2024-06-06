Browns RB Nick Chubb answers if Minkah Fitzpatrick's hit was dirty
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb has given Cleveland Browns fans a lot to get excited about. He recently attended their 24th annual golf tournament and was seen at Berea during practics. While he didn't take any snaps, seeing him move freely was encouraging. It's also new according to Chubb.
The veteran running back said he only recently started moving well, but still won't put a time stamp on his potential return. He's simply taking it one day at a time and making sure he's 100 percent healthy.
He was also willing to look back to the hit that resulted in a torn ACL and MCL. A shot to the knee from Minkah Fitzpatrick has been labeled “dirty” by Cleveland fans but Chubb disagrees. When asked by reporters, he said it’s part of the game.
"I don't think it was a dirty hit at all. I'm not blaming (Fitzpatrick). It's part of the game." — Nick Chubb on the hit that cost him the majority of the 2023 season.
Chubb adds that he has no bitterness or hard feelings toward the Pittsburgh Steelers safety. Of course, anyone who has followed Chubb throughout his career had to know he would respond with class — and that he would harbor no ill will toward someone he believed was just playing the game.
Still no timetable for Nick Chubb to return
The Browns haven't officially ruled Chubb out in Week 1 but it would be shocking to see him on the field that early.
The good news for the Browns is that they have a solid backup plan with D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines joining Jerome Ford. They should be able to keep the offense moving until No. 24 is ready to roll. And when he's back, Chubb shouldn't be counted out.