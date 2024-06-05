Nick Chubb spotted at Browns practice in encouraging sign
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb was unstoppable on the field during the first six quarters of the 2024 season but then the Cleveland Browns superstar suffered a terrible injury. A low hit from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick cost him the rest of the season and is expected to prevent him from playing early in 2024.
Chubb had surgery to fix a torn MCL and later a second surgery repaired his torn ACL. That left him without a firm timetable to return but recent sightings have been encouraging. The latest sighting was in Berea as Chubb was at practice with his teammate. The Browns didn't say much about his appearance but shared a picture on various social media outlets, with the simple caption "Hi Nick."
While he didn't practice, seeing him on the field is encouraging. It also wasn't the only time he was seen with teammates.
Nick Chubb appears at Browns golf tournament
Taking a day away from the practice field on Monday, the Browns hosted their 24th annual golf tournament. Several videos were shared during the event, but none better than Jameis Winston's reaction when missing a short put. As he walks away, Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson can both be seen laughing.
Winston is one of the more animated players on the team and is already a hit whenever he's in front of the camera. He even had the stoic Chubb all smiles. He's also been playing well at camp and has received plenty of first-team reps while Watson rests his surgically repaired shoulder.
Watson is expected to be "full-go" by Week 1 whereas Chubb will need more time. Once both are fully healthy, this offense should be able to contend with anyone — and considering how scary their defense was in 2023, that might give them a shot at the AFC North.