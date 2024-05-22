Browns RB Nick Chubb named major bounce back candidate in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb is easily the best offensive player the Cleveland Browns have had since returning to the NFL in 1999. The 35th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is fourth all time in franchise rushing yardage with 6,511 yards. He’s third in rushing touchdowns with 48.
He should have surpassed Mike Pruitt 6,540 yards) for third place in team history last year but a knee injury put a stop to that. Chubb, who was averaging more than 6.0 yards per carry through the first six quarters of the season, was hit low by Pittsburgh’s Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, sending him to the IR with a torn ACL and MCL.
The expectation for Chubb is to return “at some point” this season though no one is sure when that will be. General manager Andrew Berry says not to bet against him but added they’re going to be cautious with the 28-year-old running back.
When he does return, Browns fans are expecting big things — and they’re not alone. Alex Kay of Bleacher Report recently named six players primed for a major bounce back after suffering an injury in 2023 and has Chubb on the list.
Kay said Chubb will have extra motivation due to a restructured contract that lowered his salary but comes with plenty of incentives. He also said he was on his way to a special campaign before being hurt.
”Prior to 2023, Chubb had made Pro Bowl appearances in each of the previous four seasons, including a 2022 campaign that saw him set career highs in carries (302), rushing yardage (1,525) and touchdowns (13 total). He appeared well on his way to another special year before the injury, having racked up 170 yards on a mere 28 totes over 54 offensive snaps.” — Kay, Bleacher Report
Kay adds the Browns can be patient, as Berry alluded to. The presence of D’Onta Foreman, Jerome Ford, and Nyheim Hines will allow the offense to stay on task even without No. 24.
When he does return, however, don’t be surprised if he picks up right where he left off.