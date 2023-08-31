Dawg Pound Daily
How does the Browns offense stack up in the AFC North?

The Cleveland Browns have announced their 53-man roster. How does their offense stack up to the rest of the AFC North?

By Josh Brown

Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs / David Eulitt/GettyImages
The Cleveland Browns have finished the preseason and now have the 53-man roster they will open the year against the Cincinnati Bengals. Some decisions were easy to make (see Cade York), and some were a bit harder (see Austin Watkins).

Aside from some minor churn at the bottom of the roster and setting the practice squad (welcome back Watkins), it looks like we are ready to go. So now that it has all shaken out, how does the Browns' offense look compared to the rest of the AFC North? 

Quarterback

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Deshaun Watson

Lamar Jackson

Joe Burrow

Kenny Pickett

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Tyler Huntley

Jake Browning

Mason Rudolph

Mitch Trubisky

The best quarterback in the AFC North right now is Joe Burrow. He has proven himself a winner and leads the favorite in the division. Lamar Jackson has an MVP under his belt but has regressed the past few seasons and is learning a new offense.

Kenny Pickett is still an unknown as the successor in Pittsburgh. Watson had a rough six games last year but has had a strong camp overall and may be back to his old self. If that is the case, the Browns could make a run at the division.

Running Back

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Chubb

J.K. Dobbins

Joe Mixon

Najee Harris

Jerome Ford

Gus Edwards

Trayveon Williams

Anthony McFarland Jr.

Pierre Strong

Justice Hill

Chase Brown

Jaylen Warren

The Browns have arguably the best running back in the NFL and take the pole position here. The rest of the AFC North is a coin flip. Joe Mixon is talented and has gone for over 1,000 yards three times.

Najee Harris is loved by the Steelers, but the volume of touches is more impressive than the actual production. J.K. Dobbins has a ton of talent and went for 800+ yards at six yards a clip. He could be the breakout running back of the NFL this year and certainly push the Ravens up to number two in the division in the backfield.

Wide Receiver

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Amari Cooper

Odell Beckham Jr.

Ja’Marr Chase

George Pickens

Elijah Moore

Rashod Bateman

Tee Higgins

Diontae Johnson

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Zay Flowers

Tyler Boyd

Allen Robinson II

Cedric Tillman

Nelson Agholor

Charlie Jones

Calvin Austin III

David Bell

Devin Duvernay

Trenton Irwin

Miles Boykin

Marquise Goodwin

Tylan Wallace

Andrei Iosivas

Gunner Olszewski

Cincinnati is once again on top of the list. They have arguably the most talented trio of wideouts in the NFL. The Ravens have OBJ, but he has had two severe injuries over the past two seasons, so it is hard to know what you will get.

The rest of the group either can't stay healthy or is unproven. The Steelers are top-heavy with Pickens and Johnson but very little depth beyond that.

Cleveland has a legit No. 1 in Cooper and talented players in DPJ and Elijah Moore. They also have a veteran speedster in Goodwin in the mix. Based on the overall talent, the Browns could have the second-best group.

Tight End

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

David Njoku

Mark Andrews

Irv Smith Jr.

Pat Freiermuth

Jordan Akins

Patric Ricard

Drew Sample

Connor Heyward

Harrison Bryant

Isaiah Likely Charlie Kolar

Mitchell Wlcox

Darnell Washington

The Ravens have the most proven tight end in the division in Mark Andrews, but very little depth behind him. That places them second to the Browns who have David Njoku and Jordan Akins. Both of those guys could start for most teams in the NFL.

The Steelers boast Pat Freiermuth who had seven touchdowns a year ago. The Bengals have a trio of tight ends with none being a truly elite threat. Maybe Joe Burrow unlocks another level from Irv Smith Jr.

Offensive Line

Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jedrick Wills

Ronny Stanley

Orlando Brown Jr.

Dan Moore Jr.

Joel Bitonio

John Simpson

Cordell Volson

Isaac Seumalo

Ethan Pocic

Tyler Linderbaum

Ted Karras

Mason Cole

Wyatt Teller

Kevin Zeitler

Alex Cappa

James Daniels

Jack Conklin

Morgan Moses

Jonah Williams

Chukwurma Okorafor

James Hudson III Nick Harris Dawand Jones Luke Wypler

Patrick Mekari Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Ben Cleveland Andrew Vorhees

Max Scharping Jackson Carman Cody Ford D'Ante Smith

Broderick Jones Spencer Anderson Nate Herbig Dylan Cook

The Browns head this list with an offensive line that can arguably be the best in the NFL. The Bengals improved their line over the last couple of years, but the Ravens may actually have the better group. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder with those two. The Steelers have the worst line in the North.

When you break it down, the Browns have an offense that can hang with anyone based on the talent. The Bengals have established continuity and are the best offense for now. The Ravens have big names, but a lot of change and questions abound. The Steelers have an unknown quarterback and a weak offensive line, which usually equals issues.

On paper (famous last words) the Bengals and Browns should have the best offenses in the AFC North. Now, we need to see it on the field.

