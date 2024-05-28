Browns OTA notes: Elijah Moore arrives, Deshaun Watson to throw Thursday
By Randy Gurzi
Week 2 of OTAs is here and anyone concerned about Elijah Moore can breathe easily. The Cleveland Browns wideout had a cryptic Tweet last week which led to some questions, especially since he wasn't at OTAs but arrived for the first practice of the week on Tuesday.
Moore is entering his second season with the team and had 59 receptions for 640 yards and two touchdowns in 2023. One reason for worry came down to the fact that he enters the final year of his deal while the Browns just extended Jerry Jeudy, who was added in a trade with the Denver Broncos over the offseason. For now, all seems fine and Moore can prove he deserves a new deal by showing out on the field.
Other news on Tuesday included an update on Deshaun Watson's throwing schedule. The Cleveland quarterback is rehabbing from shoulder surgery and has been taking extra days of rest. That's allowed backup Jameis Winston to get plenty of reps but the media has yet to see how Watson looks.
That will change on Thursday with the signal-caller taking snaps for a session open to the media.
This will be the first chance we all get to see Watson throwing the ball without it being controlled by the team. Cleveland has released videos of Watson firing the ball — in another annoying round of 'zip watch' — but they can cherry-pick what to show. The media will be more honest and give fans an idea of whether or not Watson looks like himself.
Throughout their early practices, head coach Kevin Stefanksi has been adamant that Watson looks like the player we saw in Houston but there are still plenty who remain unconvinced. There's going to be more going into it than Thursday alone but that's a great chance for Watson to start silencing some of the critics.