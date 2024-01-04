Browns quietly add Pro Bowl guard ahead of playoff run
The Cleveland Browns made a quiet move on Wednesday that adds a lot of experience to their offensive line
By Randy Gurzi
There was a lot of news that came out in the NFL on Wednesday with Pro Bowl rosters announced that evening. For the Cleveland Browns, they had five starters named as well as six alternates. They also had some other news that day, which included Elijah Moore and Ogbo Okoronkwo returning to practice.
In addition to getting a couple of key players working their way back, Kevin Stefanski said they would be turning to Jeff Driskel on Sunday as the team rests some starters. With all that going on, it was easy to miss a roster transaction that took place. Cleveland announced they signed offensive lineman Rodger Saffold, a 14-year veteran, to their practice squad.
Originally a second-round pick out of Indiana back in 2010, Saffold started his career with the St. Louis Rams and moved with them to Los Angeles. He started 111 games while appearing in 114 for them in nine years and then joined the Tennessee Titans in 2019. He played there for three seasons and was then a starter for the Buffalo Bills in 2022, earning his second-straight Pro Bowl.
Browns protect themselves from more injuries on O-line
Throughout his career, Saffold has played all over the offensive line. He was a left tackle for three years with the Rams and has since played both left and right guard. Adding him gives the Browns a versatile player with 173 starts under his belt.
Entering Week 18, the Browns are on their fourth and fifth options at the tackle positions. They've also seen Joel Bitonio battling injuries as well, making this a move that could pay off. They hope they won't need him but with the way this season has gone, it's better to be safe than sorry.