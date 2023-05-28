Browns rumors: DeAndre Hopkins whispers continue to grow
By Randy Gurzi
For much of the offseason, DeAndre Hopkins has been on the trade block but the Arizona Cardinals were never able to find a partner. Eventually, this led to his release and now the rumors of his next landing spot are in full swing. And even though they've stayed quiet, the Cleveland Browns continue to come up as a potential destination.
After overhauling their wide receiving corps over the past two offseason, the Browns don't have a major need at receiver. They could head into Week 1 with Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Donovan Peoples-Jones as their top options and be just fine.
Still, Hopkins would prove to be an upgrade over DPJ and Moore. There are even those who think he would be better than Cooper, as Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network ranked Hopkins as the eighth-best wideout in the game. For reference, he had Cooper at No. 26 — the only member of Cleveland to make the top 32 list.
Browns continue to be a team to watch in DeAndre Hopkins sweepstakes
While there's an argument to be made about Hopkins being an upgrade over any player on Cleveland's roster, the real reason this franchise continues to surface as a landing spot is Deshaun Watson.
The current Cleveland quarterback began his career with the Houston Texans and his No. 1 wide receiver for every year in Houston, except one, was Hopkins.
Watson and Hopkins enjoyed a lot of success together, including a 2019 campaign that saw them get to the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs.
Despite their relationship, this one feels like a long shot. The Browns feel comfortable with their receivers and Hopkins is apparently looking for a significant contract.
Cleveland isn't in a position to get into any bidding wars, so this one feels like more of a "what-if" than a real possibility.