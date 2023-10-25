Browns Rumors: 3 free agents Cleveland could sign due to Deshaun Watson's injury
Do the Browns go out and make a move as insurance?
By Ryan Heckman
Some have wondered just what is going on with Deshuan Watson and the Cleveland Browns. But, according to the latest report, Watson is, indeed, injured.
After coming back this past week against the Indianapolis Colts, Watson left early on after absorbing a big hit. It was later confirmed that Watson is now dealing with a strain in his subscapularis within the rotator cuff.
Now with his status uncertain and after already being subject of a bizarre situation, being cleared by doctors only to not play, the Browns should start thinking about insurance. P.J. Walker isn't the answer, and at 4-2, the Browns are a legitimate threat for the division title and a playoff berth.
If Cleveland needed some insurance, these three free agents make some sense.
1. Carson Wentz
Still unsigned, Carson Wentz is waiting for a situation just like this one. Wentz played last season in Washington, where he started seven games, throwing for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
A former second overall pick, Wentz was once an MVP candidate before a major injury threw off his season. The last couple of years haven't been kind to his reputation, but his lone season in Indianapolis actually wasn't bad at all. In 2021, he threw for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven picks.
At this point, Wentz is a much better option than Walker. The opportunity to play for a current contender has to appeal to the veteran, too. Wentz should still have a lot of football left in him. Will it continue in Cleveland?