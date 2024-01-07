Browns safety D'Anthony Bell hauls in impossible interception
D'Anthony Bell has been great for the Cleveland Browns and recorded an impossible interception in Week 18
By Randy Gurzi
Offensively, things haven't gone well for the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jeff Driskel threw a pick on his first pass attempt, which came on a third-and-four. He was hit by Trey Hendrickson while letting the ball go and it floated past Cedric Tillman into the arms of Jordan Battle, who made his first career pick.
Cincinnati took over and their offense started to move the ball. They went 22 yards on two rushing attempts before finally dialing up a pass. Also facing third-and-four, Jake Browning went for Tyler Boyd but the ball was a little hight. Boyd hit it and then it nearly sailed over the head of D'Anthony Bell.
The second-year safety didn't give up, however, and tipped it forward. It appeared it would be out of his reach but he stuck with it and made a diving grab to get his team the ball back.
Cleveland's offense again struggled and had to give the ball right back to the Bengals. Of course, that's not a major concern since the Browns have nothing to play for today and are treating this as an exhibition game.
Browns have incredibly deep safety corps
What really stood out on this play was just how talented the safeties are in Cleveland. Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill are the primary starters but due to injuries, they've been going with Bell and undrafted rookie Ronnie Hickman.
They've each been fantastic with Hickman recording an insanely high grade with PFF. As for Bell, he now has two picks on the season, recording one to close out the game against Chicago in Week 15.