Browns vs. Bengals live stream: How to watch Week 18 of the NFL season
By Randy Gurzi
This crazy roller-coaster of a campaign started with the Cleveland Browns taking on the Cincinnati Bengals and the regular season will end the same way. Cleveland hosted their in-state rivals back in Week 1 and walked away with a lopsided 24-3 victory.
Since then, they've reeled off 10 more wins to head into Week 18 with a record of 11-5. They've also locked up the fifth seed in the playoffs. Cincinnati comes in with an 8-8 record and is not only eliminated from postseason contention but they're in danger of being the only AFC North team with a losing record if they don't win this weekend.
Cleveland has nothing to gain from winning, so they're going to treat this one as a semi-preseason game. Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Greg Newsome, and Juan Thornhill were all ruled out but might have been able to go if there was something to play for. They're also going to be without Joe Flacco, who is getting the week off.
Jeff Driskel, who previously played for the Bengals, will be under center against his former team. He was signed recently and gets a chance to prove he should be the backup to Flacco ahead of P.J. Walker. While there isn't anything on the line, that could make this a more enjoyable weekend.
Browns fans can tune in without any stress and see how their newest quarterback does. They can then start thinking about how many yards Flacco is going to toss on the AFC South winner in the Wild Card Round. With that being said, here's all you need to catch the action in Week 18.
Browns vs. Bengals game information
Date: Sunday, Jan. 7
Start Time: 1:00 PM EST
Location: Cincinnati, OH
Stadium: Paycor Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, Fubo TV