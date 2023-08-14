Browns stock report halfway through the Preseason
The Browns are half way through the 2023 preseason. What players have risen to the occasion and which have wilted?
By Josh Brown
We are two preseason games into the four games the Cleveland Browns will play before the fun starts for real. There have been a lot of young players that have graced our screen over those eight quarters.
Who has shined so far, and who could be sent packing soon?
Like every team, the Browns are searching the depth chart to find reliable players behind the starters. Showing out in the preseason will not only put players on this front office's radar but all front office's radar. Good tape is good tape, no matter the competition.
Players Stock on the Rise
Demetric Felton Jr.
Over the first two games, Demetric Felton has shown flashes of playmaking ability out of the backfield. He has carried the ball 15 times for 97 yards averaging 6.46 yards per carry.
Felton also has two catches for nine yards and has been a part of the return game. He broke a 16-yard touchdown run in game one against the New York Jets and a 10-yarder against the Washington Commanders. That's important because the Browns may need Felton to fill in early and spell Nick Chubb with Jerome Ford currently sidelined.
Austin Watkins Jr.
Austin Watkins, Jr. has had an incredible start to the preseason. He has hauled in eight passes for 106 yards and a touchdown to lead all receivers.
Watkins has led the Browns in receiving in both games, and four of his six catches against Washington resulted in a first down. Watkins has good physical traits, and the Browns are looking for depth at wide receiver. Right now, the arrow is pointing up for the young wideout from Alabama-Birmingham.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been the star of the preseason so far. He has not only put up some great numbers for the Browns, he brings an attitude that the players seem to feed off.
Speaking of those numbers, DTR has completed 17-of-21 passes for 194 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He has also shown explosiveness running with the ball with nine carries for 47 more yards. There's talk among the media and fans he could push Joshua Dobbs for number two on the quarterback depth chart.
Ronnie Hickman
Ronnie Hickman snagged two interceptions and five total tackles against the Commanders. With that performance, Hickman boosted his stock in the competition for the fourth spot at safety.
Hickman comes in at 6 feet tall and 203 pounds with a 40 time of 4.45. With his speed and performance not only could Hickman make the team, he could be a standout on special teams.
Players Stock falling
Anthony Schwartz
Anthony Schwartz was drafted because of his blazing speed back in 2021. Every fan, media person, and probably Schwartz himself was shocked the Browns took him in the third round.
Everything that has happened since has proven they should not have. After two years of being a non-factor, Schwartz has been utterly painful to watch this preseason, with a fumble in the first game and zero catches against Washington. Time is running out for Schwartz to keep his spot on the Browns roster.
Jacob Phillips
While Jacob Phillips hasn't been great on the field, the main issue is how much he is not on the field. Once again, Phillips is hurt and will miss the entire season as it was revealed that he tore his pectoral muscle in Friday's game.
Phillips has shown little to no progress in his development on the field and has played in just 20 games over his three years with the team.
Cade York
The coaching staff and front office continue to back Cade York as the team's kicker. The problem is York has not backed up their confidence missing both of his field goals this preseason.
After an up-and-down rookie season, the young kicker must find a way to get past whatever issues he is having and start making kicks, or the Browns will be trying out some veterans very soon.
Joshua Dobbs
Josh Dobbs was brought back to Cleveland on a one-year $2 million deal after a steller camp and preseason last year with the team. Dobbs also got his first NFL game experience last season, starting two games for the Tennessee Titans.
He threw for 411 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. While all of that is great and gave some fans confidence in him as a backup to Deshaun Watson, Dobbs did not look good in Washington. He would complete 8/16 passes with an interception. Combine that performance with the way DTR has shined, and even guaranteed money might not be enough to keep him in Cleveland.