Browns vs. Titans Week 3: Who holds the edge in each positional group?
The Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans meet on Sunday, Week 3 of the NFL. Who has the edge at each position?
By Josh Brown
The Cleveland Browns will need to wipe the bad taste of Monday quickly from their mouths as they move on to the Tennessee Titans back home in Cleveland. First things first, would like to wish Nick Chubb the best in his recovery from the injury that took place.
Football sucks in that way sometimes. Now we move to the Titans and a review of how the Browns match up at each position.
Offensive Unit
As said earlier, the offense has a huge obstacle to overcome in losing all-world back Nick Chubb. Right now, that looks like an even tougher road than many of us thought at the start of the year. Deshaun Watson now must shoulder the load on this offense heading into Week 3.
Quarterback
Browns: Deshaun Watson/Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Titans: Ryan Tannehill/Malik Willis/Will Levis
The Browns have questions right now when it comes to Deshaun Watson through eight games. Is it time to give up? No, but improvments need to happen if this team is going to fight for the division/playoffs. When you have fans already on board with going to DTR, things are not good.
Tennessee still has Ryan Tannehill at the helm, but with the way he's playing, there are rumblings they could make a move to another quarterback on the roster. They have put a lot of time and resources into Malik Willis and Will Levis. Could that move come against a tough Browns defense?
Deshaun Watson has a QBR of 29.3. Ryan Tannehill has a QBR of 29.4. Each has thrown around 400 yards. As of now, this is about as even as you can get, and it's ugly even at that.
Running Backs
Browns: Jerome Ford/Kareem Hunt/Pierre Strong Jr.
Titans: Derrick Henry/Tyjae Spears/Julius Chestnut
With Nick Chubb out, the Browns lose the near-instant edge that he brings to the table. Kareem Hunt is a former rushing champ but was not retained by the Browns, and it was rumored they felt he had lost a step. Jerome Ford stepped into a tough situation and played well, with 106 yards on 16 carries. Pierre Strong scored a touchdown on two carries.
The Titans bring Derrick Henry to town. This will be a test for what looks like an improved Browns defense. Henry is still the focal point of the Titan's offense and can still break a run-off at any given time. Tyjae Spears has 11 carries for 76 yards through two games.
Before Chubb's injury, this would have been pretty even. Without him, the Titans have a clear edge With Derrick Henry.