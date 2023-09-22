Cleveland Browns breakout star candidate for Week 3 is a familiar face
Kareem Hunt has the opportunity to return to his former team and help them secure a 2-1 record on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns take on the Tennessee Titans.
Hunt was a free agent following the end of the 2022 season and has remained a free agent despite visiting with multiple teams this offseason.
Following the season-ending injury to Nick Chubb, the Browns had no choice but to bring back the Willoughby South star.
Hunt, who previously spent four seasons in Cleveland, will be an interval part of this Browns offense moving forward and will increase the run game. The coaching staff and players look to Hunt as a veteran in the locker room who can move the chains.
In Week 3, the Browns will look to establish the short-yardage passing game that Hunt has mastered during his time in Cleveland.
Deshaun Watson will use Hunt as a safety valve, whether a designed checkdown or a quick dump-off when the pocket collapses.
Hunt is a quick back with receiver hands who can keep the ball moving in any situation, and that is just what the Browns will need.
In four seasons with the Browns, Hunt had 1,874 yards on the ground and 16 touchdowns. He added 973 yards as a receiver with another seven scores.
His best campaign was in 2020 when Chubb missed four games. That year, Hunt had 841 yards on the ground and a total of 1,145 from scrimmage. He did seem to lose a step in 2022 with a career-worst 3.8 yards per attempt but he knows this offense and won't need any time to get used to his "new" teammates.