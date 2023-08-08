Former Browns running back Kareem Hunt not signing with Saints, visiting Colts
Kareem Hunt reportedly left the New Orleans Saints facility without signing a contract and is set to visit with the Colts
Free agent running back Kareem Hunt reportedly left the New Orleans Saints facility without signing a contract Tuesday.
According to Jordan Shultz, Hunt is leaving New Orleans and heading up to Indiana to meet with the Indianapolis Colts, who also desperately need running back depth.
Hunt, drafted in 2017 by the Chiefs in the third round, played with Kansas City until 2018. Hunt spent the last four seasons in Cleveland with his hometown team.
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, multiple news outlets reported Hunt was set to sign a deal to play this season in New Orleans.
Indianapolis has faced backlash this offseason after owner Jim Irsay went to ‘X’ (Twitter) to publicly discuss his thoughts on the running backs situation in the NFL.
Followed by comments days later stating the team has no interest in trading their star running back Jonathan Taylor following his trade request.
The Colts have a smaller running backs room compared to the Saints, which could be why Hunt is hesitant to join New Orleans.