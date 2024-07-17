Is the Browns trade for Deshaun Watson the worst in NFL history?
By Randy Gurzi
For three years now, Cleveland Browns fans have been playing the waiting game with Deshaun Watson. Added in a trade with the Houston Texans in 2022, Watson has played in just 12 games while sitting out 22 in the regular season and one in the playoffs.
What's worse is the Texans were the team they faced in that postseason outing and they ran the Browns out of the building. Seeing them rebuild so quickly and have such a promising future highlights just how badly they fleeced Cleveland.
But is this going to go down as the worst trade in NFL history?
Back in March, Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports touched on that subject as he ranked the trades he considered to be the 10 worst of all time and the Watson deal was fifth. Ahead of his was the Atlanta Falcons trade for Jeff George, the Green Bay Packers trading for John Hadl, the Denver Broncos adding Russell Wilson, and finally, the Minnesota Vikings helping the Dallas Cowboys build a dynasty by giving up their future for running back Herschel Walker.
"The book is not written on this trade just yet, but I think it's fair to include it. The Browns got better last year when a 38-year-old quarterback brought in off the street took over." It wasn't just Joe Flacco who looked superior to Watson, as Dajani pointed out later, "Watson went 3-3 in his first season with Cleveland after serving his lengthy suspension, and Jacoby Brissett actually looked like the better quarterback that year."
Dajani seemed to hit the nail on the head with his picks but that's not much consolation for Cleveland fans. The good news is that they can still turn things around.
Watson's contract makes it impossible to move on, so he's going to get at least one more shot to prove himself. Unfortunately, he's been labeled the "least accurate passer in the NFL" but the Browns saw how good he can be in his final outing last year against Baltimore.
Cleveland also boasts a talented enough roster that they can win games with Watson playing at an average level. If they can elevate him to above average — or even good — they can win games. If not, this could climb up the list of worst trades ever, especially if Jameis Winston winds up playing in 2024 and outshines Watson as his previous backups have.