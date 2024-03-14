Browns updated draft picks in 2024 after Jerry Jeudy trade becomes official
The Browns have just 5 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft after the Jerry Jeudy trade
By Randy Gurzi
The new NFL year is upon us. The league officially moved into the 2024 season on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST and that meant teams could make all their announced moves official. For the Cleveland Browns, that included not just the players they signed but also officially adding Jerry Jeudy to their roster.
Cleveland agreed to a trade with the Denver Broncos on March 9 to add the former first-round pick to their wide receiving corps. In exchange for Jeudy, the Broncos received a fifth and sixth-round pick. Those selections were No. 136 — originally sent from Carolina to Cleveland as part of the Baker Mayfield trade — and No. 203 which went from Houston to the Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade.
With those picks now in Denver's control, the Browns will be entering the 2024 NFL Draft with just five selections.
- Round 2, Pick 54
- Round 3, Pick 85
- Round 5, Pick 156 (via Cardinals)
- Round 6, Pick 206 (via Baltimore)
- Round 7, Pick 230 (via Atlanta)
Browns could look to add more picks via trade
With no picks in Round 1 or 4, it wouldn't be a surprise to see general manager Andrew Berry make a few moves to try and add more picks. There have been rumors they could look to move a cornerback, with Greg Newsome's name being floated around.
However, it's just as likely Berry drops out of Round 2. His track record would suggest this is the more probable scenario since they didn't have a second round pick in either of the past two drafts.