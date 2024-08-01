Browns urged to trade key defender from 2023 to NFC team
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns added a lot of depth to their defensive line, focusing heavily on tackle in 2023 and the results were seen on the field. They continued to attack the position this year, using their second-round pick on Michael Hall, Jr. and signing Quinton Jefferson.
Cleveland also retained Shelby Harris, giving them plenty of depth. In fact, they might have too much depth, so they're being urged to trade a key defender from their 2023 roster, rather than release him outright.
Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report made one trade suggestion for all 32 teams and his idea for the Browns was to send defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, Jr. to the Chicago Bears.
"However, they have a lot of players vying for playing time on the inside this year with Dalvin Tomlinson, Shelby Harris, Quinton Jefferson and rookie Michael Hall Jr. all looking like locks to make the roster." - Ballentine, Bleacher Report
This is far from a knock on Hurst, who had 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and an interception in his first season with the Browns. Instead, it indicates how deep they are in the middle of the line.
Harris and Dalvin Tomlinson will remain the starters and Jefferson, who had six sacks with the New York Jets in 2023, will be a primary pass-rushing 3-tech off the bench. Hall will play the same position and they also have Siaki Ika. While Ika didn't stand out as a rookie, he's their best bet as a nose tackle behind Tomlinson, which might be enough to keep him in town.
Hurst was a star for Michigan but slid to the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft due to a heart condition. That hasn't been an issue for him but he's had several injuries which have limited him throughout the years.