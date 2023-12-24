Browns vs. Bears live stream: How to watch Week 16 of the NFL season
The Cleveland Browns aim for a playoff berth in Week 16 and the Houston Texans are in their way
By Randy Gurzi
Injuries continue to take center stage for the Cleveland Browns but this time, it's their opponent who is hit the hardest. The Houston Texans will enter Week 16 without C.J. Stroud for the second game in a row. And while the Browns have had more than their share of injuries, Houston has had more players on IR — but no loss for them is as tough to deal with as Stroud's
In his place will be Case Keenum, who was the backup in Cleveland for two years. Keenum is a savvy veteran and led the Texans to an overtime win in Week 15 over the Tennessee Titans. Sitting at 8-6, they're desperate for a win here to stay in playoff contention.
Cleveland, who is currently 9-5, can get win No. 10 and potentially lock up their spot. They're coming off a comeback win led by Joe Flacco, who gave them a brief scare with a calf injury early this week. While he's set to play, the Browns will be without linebacker Anthony Walker, which is no small loss.
The action takes place on Christmas Eve as the Browns look for their second double-digit winning season under Kevin Stefanski. Below is all the information you need to catch the game.
Browns vs. Texans game information
Date: Sunday, Dec. 24
Start Time: 1:00 PM EST
Location: Houston, TX
Stadium: NRG Stadium
TV Info: CBS
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, Fubo TV
After taking on the Texans, the Browns head back to Cleveland for their home finale in Week 17. They'll host the New York Jets and then close out the season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. With Aaron Rodgers saying he won't come back in 2023, that means these final three games for Cleveland will be against backup quarterbacks.