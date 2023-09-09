Browns vs. Bengals Week 1 injury report: Denzel Ward cleared to play
• Bengals have a rather clean injury report
• Denzel Ward cleared for Browns
• Juan Thornhill's status up in the air
By Randy Gurzi
Week 1 is finally here and the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Cincinnati Bengals. The two teams split the series last year, with the Browns taking the win in Week 8 while the Bengals won in Week 14 — which was Deshaun Watson's second game with Cleveland.
Now, the in-state rivals will kick off the year against one another and it's bound to be yet another good game. Joe Burrow, who suffered a calf injury earlier in training camp, is ready to play. However, he's still just 1-4 against the Browns and looking to get things right against them.
With Burrow healthy, the Bengals have a very limited injury report. Thankfully, the Browns can say the same thing — now that Denzel Ward is cleared from concussion protocol. While he's going to play, there is a new concern with Juan Thornhill hurting his calf, which has him questionable.
If Thornhill is out, Rodney McLeod is set to take over alongside Grant Delpit in the secondary.
Here is the current injury report ahead of the Week 1 Battle of Ohio.
Browns injury report
Juan Thornhill, Safety, Questionable — Calf
Bengals injury report
Joseph Ossai, DE, OUT — Ankle
The kickoff is at 1:00 P.M. EST on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Following this one, the Browns will head to Pittsburgh to play on Monday Night Football in Week 2. They can set themselves up nicely in the AFC North if they can knock these teams off and then get a crack at the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, following a game against Tennessee.