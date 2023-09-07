Browns vs. Bengals Week 1: Who holds the edge in each positional group?
The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will meet for the season opener on September 10th at 1:00 p.m. Who has the edge at each position?
By Josh Brown
For the Cleveland Browns, Denzel Ward is dealing with another concussion suffered on August 26th and has not practiced since. There are a lot of concerns surrounding Ward at the moment, with this being his fourth concussion since joining the NFL.
His availability could sway things, but for now, let's see who has the positional advantage as the Browns prepare to face the Bengals in Week 1.
Offensive Units
Quarterbacks
Browns: Deshaun Watson/Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Bengals: Joe Burrow/Jake Browning
The Bengals hold the edge if Joe Burrow is fully healthy. Burrow has already established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL, taking the Bengals to the playoffs multiple times, along with a surprise run to the Super Bowl.
Cleveland can retake the edge come Sunday if Burrow isn't healthy and/or Deshaun Watson looks like his 2020 self in Week 1. Watson has all the talent you could ask for, but he needs to show in a game that matters he is back.
With Burrow expected to be ready to go and the questions still surrounding Watson the edge has to go to the Bengals.
Running back
Browns: Nick Chubb/Jerome Ford/Pierre Strong Jr.
Bengals: Joe Mixon/Chase Brown/Chris Evans
Cincy has a skilled back in Joe Mixon, but that's not enough to get close. The depth behind Mixon is filled with unknowns.
The Browns open with Nick Chubb fully healthy, rested, and ready to go. When you have the best back in the NFL, it's easy to hold the edge in every game. Like the Bengals the Browns' depth behind Chubb is unknown.
The edge goes to the Browns here because they have the best lead back.
Wide Receivers
Browns: Amari Cooper/Donovan Peoples-Jones/Elijah Moore/Marquise Goodwin/Cedric Tillman/David Bell
Bengals: Ja'Marr Chase/Tee Higgins/Tyler Boyd/Trenton Irwin/Charlie Jones/Andrei Iosivas
The Bengals boast one of the most talented trios at wide receiver in the NFL. Ja'Marr Chase is already one of the best in the league when healthy and Tee Higgins is not far behind. Tyler Boyd is as consistent as they come catching the ball and being in the right spot at the right time.
Cleveland has a legit No. 1 in Amari Cooper and DPJ has improved steadily since being drafted in the sixth round. Elijah Moore has all the talent you want in a receiver and will get a chance to be heavily involved. The Browns round it out with veteran speedster Marquise Goodwin, rookie Cedric Tillman, and David Bell.
The edge for now goes to the established start trio of the Bengals.