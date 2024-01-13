Browns vs. Texans live stream: How to watch the first round of the NFL playoffs
Catch all the action as the Cleveland Browns take on the Houston Texans in the NFL playoffs.
By Randy Gurzi
Once again, it's time for some Cleveland Browns playoff football. After missing out on the tournament for the past two seasons, Cleveland is back for more postseason action. As the No. 5 seed, they'll hit the road to take on the Houston Texans, who clinched the No. 4 seed.
Houston comes in at 10-7, which is an inferior record to the Browns 11-6 mark. They also lost to Cleveland in Week 16. However, they won their division which means they get to play host in this one. For the Browns, this is significant since they were 3-5 on the road this year as opposed to 8-1 at home.
The good news is that one of those road wins was in Houston, so they'll have more than enough confidence — even with C.J. Stroud being healthy this time around. They're also well rested since Joe Flacco, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, and many other starters sat out in Week 18.
Perhaps the fresh legs will be enough for them to drop more than 30 points once again on Houston. If so, they stand a good chance of moving on to the Divisional Round. But before we get ahead of ourselves, let's see how everyone can catch the game on Saturday.
Browns vs. Texans game information
Date: Saturday, Jan. 13
Start Time: 4:30 PM EST
Location: Houston, TX
Stadium: NRG Stadium
TV Info: NBC
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: Fubo TV, NBC Sports Watch
The Browns are favored slightly heading into this one thanks in large part to their talented defense. However, the performance of Joe Flacco and the offense has been sensational over their past five games. This one should have plenty of fireworks, so make sure to tune in.