Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction entering Round 2 of OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Wide Receiver (5):
Amari Cooper
Jerry Jeudy
Elijah Moore
Cedric Tillman
Jamari Thrash
The Browns go with just five wide receivers but they can do that since these five are all very good. If the top three can stay healthy, that's a dangerous trio. Amari Cooper is a perennial 1,000-yard receiver, Jerry Jeudy flirted with 1,000 yards in 2022 and had 758 in 2023, and Elijah Moore had 640 despite the constant changes at quarterback.
Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash round out the group, meaning David Bell is released. He's unlikely to clear waivers but the Browns could still land a few decent wideouts for their practice squad including Michael Woods, James Proche, and undrafted rookie Ahmarean Brown.
Tight End (3):
David Njoku
Jordan Akins
Giovanni Ricci
Cleveland could look to add a third tight end but for now, they go with David Njoku, Jordan Akins, and Giovani Ricci. Njoku is a star, Akins is a savvy veteran, and Ricci is an H-back who will likely line up in the backfield as a blocker on short-yardage plays. He can also line up at tight end if needed but most of those snaps will go to Njoku and Akins.
Offensive Line (10):
Jedrick Wills
Joel Bitonio
Ethan Pocic
Wyatt Teller
Jack Conklin
Dawand Jones
Hakeem Adeniji
Luke Wypler
Zak Zinter
Javion Cohen
The strength of the offense is the O-line but they haven't stayed healthy. That's why they stick with 10 players. They have a full starting lineup on the bench with one notable absence — James Hudson. He's pushed off the roster by free agency addition Hakeem Adeniji.
Javion Cohen is an undrafted free agent and makes it over MIchael Dunn. While Dunn has played well when called upon, the rookie has a higher ceiling.