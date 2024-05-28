Cleveland Browns 53-man roster prediction entering Round 2 of OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
With the first round of OTAs in the books, the Cleveland Browns are already preparing for Round 2. This time, they'll practice from May 28-30 with the final three days coming June 3-6.
With key members of the team choosing not to attend the voluntary workouts, the door is open for some of the younger players to make their mark. With that battle for the initial 53-man roster the main focus throughout OTAs and training camp, let's look at an early prediction of who makes the cut.
Quarterback (3):
Deshaun Watson
Jameis Winston
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Tyler Huntley is the odd man out in this one. There were concerns when he was signed that Deshaun Watson might not be healing as quickly as the team wanted to see but that was an overreaction. He was signed as a camp arm, he just happened to have a recognizable name.
As a side note, Jameis Winston played well during the early practices. The hope is that Watson plays all 17 games but if they have to turn to Winston, this offense will still be explosive. DTR is coming off a hip injury but he was coming around the more time he got as a rookie.
Running Back (3):
D'Onta Foreman
Jerome Ford
Nyheim Hines
Nick Chubb (PUP)
As of now, Nick Chubb is on the PUP which means he will miss the first six games of the season. If he shows any sign that he's ready to come back sooner, he would be on the 53-man roster and another position would be thin. Pierre Strong is released but the other three backs make it regardless of Chubb's status. D'Onta Foreman and Jerome Ford offer differing styles making it hard on defenses and Nyheim Hines is a solid third-down back and returner.