Full list of Browns players who didn't report to OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
Much is often made of players skipping voluntary workouts, even when there's nothing there. Some players do use this time as a way to make a stand — which might be the case for someone such as CeeDee Lamb who is avoiding the Dallas Cowboys OTAs as he seeks a new contract. Or some players simply work out on their own, which was the case for Nick Chubb when he skipped on the voluntary sessions with the Cleveland Browns in 2023.
The same was true for Myles Garrett, who even had his leadership questioned since he wasn't there as a new defense was being installed under Jim Schwartz. Garrett proved to be just fine as he not only won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award but seemed to grow immensely as a leader throughout the season.
So far in 2024, the talk centered around attendance has slowed down quite a bit. Maybe there's less to worry about with the success they had in 2023 but it's been a welcome change of pace. Still, there are some big-name players not in attendance including Garrett.
For those interested, here's a list of all the players who elected to skip the workouts. One name not mentioned is Nick Chubb, who is rehabbing from two knee surgeries.
Cleveland Browns not in attendance at OTAs
Myles Garrett, DE
Amari Cooper, WR
Elijah Moore, WR
David Njoku, TE
Joel Bitonio, G
Juan Thornhill, S
Dalvin Tomlinson, DT
Shelby Harris, DT
Rodney McLeod, S
Rodney McLeod ended the season on the IR, so he might still be recovering as well. Amari Cooper was back for the playoffs but was also banged up by the end of the season. He's likely taking this time to make sure he's 100 percent healthy before seeing the field.
Again, these workouts are voluntary so there's no reason to read into the absences. Once mandatory minicamp rolls around on June 11, all the players listed above will be there — unless there's an injury keeping them out.