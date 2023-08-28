AFC North Power Rankings after final week of preseason
By Ryan Heckman
It is almost that time, football fans. The regular season is right around the corner, and these Cleveland Browns are gearing up to try and prove the football world wrong. Rosters are beginning to take shape as teams cut down, and the real deal is coming shortly.
Last year was a forgettable one for the Browns, but this year fans are hoping to be past a lot of the questions and drama.
Still, it doesn't help that Cleveland plays in the AFC North, which might be the hardest division in football. Can the Browns come out and surprise this year?
For now, it's tough to rank them above the rest of the their division foes. After three weeks of preseason, let's take one more stab at power ranking the AFC North.
4. Cleveland Browns
First of all, let me say that this might be the most difficult division in football to power rank, at the moment. If the Browns came out and won 10-12 games this year, I would not be surprised. That means everything ended up going right, which is what fans are hoping for.
Deshaun Watson looks like he might just be "back" as they say, and if he truly is, then this offense could be special. Watson is a former league-leader in passing yards and knows how to score touchdowns, period. If he's truly back to form, then you throw in Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and David Njoku? That's plenty for Watson to work with, and the most talented, overall group he's had surrounding him to date.
Now, that's a big "if," as to whether Watson is back. It's also a big "if" as to whether the Browns defense can be as good as people think they might be. It all starts up front with Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith, though. If those two can wreak havoc, then the rest of the unit will be better off for it.
There are a lot of questions around this team, but if all goes right, they could certainly surprise.