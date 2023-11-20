Cleveland Browns stay atop AFC North power rankings heading into Week 12
The Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens are separating themselves from the pack in the AFC North
No. 1: Cleveland Browns (7-3)
We are now at back-to-back weeks for the Browns occupying the top spot in these AFC North power rankings. The Browns have won three games in a row, including back-to-back wins inside of the AFC North. This is the first time since the birth of the AFC North in 2022 that Cleveland has beaten all three divisional opponents in the same season.
Sitting at 7-3 overall, with a 3-2 record inside of the division and a 5-2 record inside of the AFC conference, the Browns currently occupy the fifth-seed spot in the playoff picture. The Browns have several quality wins on the season, with five of their wins coming against teams with a .500 or better record. However, they now have the easiest schedule remaining of all of the AFC North teams.
Cleveland is led by their ferocious defense. Myles Garrett is playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level, with several of his defensive mates performing at pro bowl levels. Unfortunately, the Browns lost their franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season, and now the unit is led by rookie signal caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The defense supplies the floor of this team, and if they are to realize their ceiling, DTR and this offense will need to find their footing over the final seven games.
Admittedly, the Browns and Ravens are neck and neck for the top spot in this power ranking. But as previously mentioned, the fact that the Browns beat the Ravens in their recent head-to-head matchup is the deciding factor for who owns top billing in the NFL’s blood and guts division. With a back-to-back road trip on the horizon, Cleveland will need to keep stacking wins to remain in the top spot.