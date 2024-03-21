Cleveland Browns critical offseason dates in 2024
A fans' guide on what to expect from March through May of the NFL offseason
The NFL offseason is upon us, and Cleveland Browns fans may be itching for activity. No need to worry, the NFL calendar is still loaded with events to keep fans entertained. Plan accordingly as these are the critical dates between March and May.
March 24-27, 2024 is when the NFL meetings occur. Orlando, Florida is the location, and one byproduct of this event is the annual group picture of the NFL head coaches. It will be the first year since 1999 that former New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns head coach Bill Belichick is not participating in the meetings or the photo.
Activity picks up in April and May for the Browns and all NFL teams. The NFL Draft is just one piece of the puzzle.
April and May key dates
April 15 is not just Tax Day in the US; it ushers in the voluntary offseason workout program for the Browns. April 25-27 is the 2024 NFL Draft held in Detroit this year. The Browns currently have five draft picks, one each in Rounds 2, 3, 5, 6, and 7.
On or before May 2, 2024, the Browns must exercise the fifth-year option for 2021 first-round pick Greg Newsome if they plan to do so. The Browns have not made a public declaration on their plans for Newsome though he was the subject of several trade rumors in recent weeks.
Rookie camps can be held May 3-6 or May 10-13. The exact date of the Browns rookie camp is yet to be publicized.
The 2024 NFL Schedule release is on May 9. Plenty of rumors have been circulating that the Browns will open the season in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, September 6, 2024. Those rumors will be confirmed or denied on May 9.