No, the Cleveland Browns won't be going after DeAndre Hopkins
By Randy Gurzi
After an offseason full of trade rumors, the Arizona Cardinals finally decided to release DeAndre Hopkins. As soon as the announcement was made, fan bases across the NFL — including the Cleveland Browns — started asking if their team should be interested in the veteran wideout.
For the Browns, the reason to ask this is simple — Hopkins has history with Dehsaun Watson. The two played together with the Houston Texans and Hopkins had arguably his greatest campaign with Watson in 2018.
That year, he had 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns as the two were on the same page all season.
That rapport is why Cleveland was considered a franchise to watch earlier in the offseason as the Cards were looking to move on from Hopkins.
However, things have changed since then, and adding Hopkins no longer feels like much of a need at all.
Cleveland Browns WR room might be too crowded for DeAndre Hopkins
As it stands now, Cleveland has Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Elijah Moore, Marquise Goodwin, David Bell, and Cedric Tillman at receiver — who all feel like locks to make the team. Adding Hopkins could arguably make them better in 2023 but they'd be better served to stay the course and allow their younger players to develop into the players they know they can be.
Adding Hopkins would mean Tillman doesn't see the field much — if at all in 2023. It could also mean Peoples-Jones goes from a talented No. 2 wideout to an afterthought — possibly even leading to his departure. Further, the presence of D-Hop limits the touches Moore gets and his explosiveness is a must-have in this offense.
On top of all that, Hopkins himself isn't likely to be happy in an offense with so many mouths to feed. Not only are there several talented receivers but David Njoku and Jordan Akins will also catch plenty of passes at tight end. This is all without mentioning Nick Chubb and his touches.
Timing is everything in the NFL and while there was a time adding Hopkins would make sense, it seems that the ship has sailed and they'd be better off staying out of this bidding war.