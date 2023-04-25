Cleveland Browns flying under the radar and that's just fine
The Cleveland Browns have had a quiet offseason in Berea and that's just fine with me. Last offseason they were the talk of the NFL by trading for and signing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract. The Browns were both praised and hammered by local and national media alike for the move. And the talk stayed with them all season long as they had to wait for the final six games of the season to see Watson play.
This offseason the Browns brought in a few defensive free agents in Dalvin Tomlinson, Juan Thornhill, and Obo Okoronkwo to fill in some holes along the defensive line and secondary respectively. That is what normal NFL teams do each and every offseason. They also traded their way out of the second round to grab a talented but unproven receiver in Elijah Moore.
And with no first or second-round picks coming up this week in the NFL Draft, the hallways of Berea will still be quiet. This is exactly the type of offseason that head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff need. Put your head down, get to work, fix the flaws that pained them last season, and get better.
The most important addition to the Browns team lies within its coaching staff. Newly-appointed defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will have the biggest impact in 2023.
If he can fix the secondary and get this defensive line to attack opposing quarterbacks on a regular basis, this Browns team should be vastly improved. The Browns are having the type of offseason that could get them back into the playoff hunt.
There is still work to be done. GM Andrew Berry and his staff aren't punting on the draft. They still hope to find a Martin Emmerson type player in this draft class for them. But as this quiet offseason rolls along for the Browns, my confidence in what they are doing is slowly growing.