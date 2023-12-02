Cleveland Browns injury report: Will Myles Garrett play in Week 13?
Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder injury last week but the Cleveland Browns are hoping he will be on the field in Week 13
By Randy Gurzi
Losing is tough in the NFL but it's worse when players get banged up during a defeat. That's what happened to the Cleveland Browns, who were already dealing with a plethora of injuries. With Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, and Jack Conklin out, the Browns have been leaning heavily on the defense this year.
The leader of that unit has been Myles Garrett, who is playing at an MVP level right now. Unfortunately, he was one of the players who was injured during their Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Garrett, who left and re-entered the game for a while, says he "felt a pop" in his shoulder and was in a sling afterward.
He wound up getting an MRI and it appears there's no structural damage. Garrett insisted he would play through the pain and after being a limited participant early in the week, he was a full participant by Friday. Now, he heads into the game against the Los Angeles Rams without an injury designation.
That's great news for Cleveland, especially since they will be turning to their fourth starting quarterback this year. Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered a concussion in the second half last week and will be out this Sunday. That means Joe Flacco will get the start. With all that being said, here's a look at the full injury report heading into this game.
Cleveland Browns injury report
OUT:
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, Concussion
Denzel Ward, CB, Shoulder
Marquise Goodwin, WR, Concussion
QUESTIONABLE:
Nick Harris, C, Knee
Los Angeles Rams injury report
OUT:
Quentin Lake, S, Hamstring
QUESTIONABLE:
Michael Hoecht, LB, Knee