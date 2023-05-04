Cleveland Browns still have a need at running back
The Cleveland Browns had a solid draft class last weekend. They addressed a number of issues on the team including the offensive line, defensive line, and wide receiver needs. But there is one glaring hole on this roster that could have been corrected but hasn't yet.
The running back position is pretty thin behind Nick Chubb. The Browns let Kareem Hunt test free agency and he's still out there. They have second-year back Jerome Ford who figures to be the No. 2 at this point. They also have John Kelly Jr. and Demetric Felton. I'm still not sure what Felton's best position is yet and I don't believe the Browns know either.
That is a lot of unproven options behind Chubb. And for a team with playoff expectations that might not be good enough. They had a perfect option in Jerrick McKinnon staring them in the face in free agency, however, the veteran back re-signed with Kansas City this past week. The Browns front office really messed up by not going after him. He was a perfect compliment to what Nick Chubb does and is a perfect third-down back as he's an excellent pass catcher and blocker.
So where do they go from here? Do they roll the dice with Ford and Kelly and hope one of them hits? Do they bring back Kareem Hunt on a one-year deal? Or do they look elsewhere in free agency? Ezekiel Elliott is still available but who knows what he has left in the tank?
For now, I believe the Browns will stand pat. They spent a draft pick on Ford last year and they probably want to see if he can step up and earn a role on this team. Kelly had some nice moments last season as well. But again, for a team with playoff expectation, they better hope Chubb stays healthy as the room gets pretty thin after him.