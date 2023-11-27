Cleveland Browns news: How much blame falls on Kevin Stefanski?
The Cleveland Browns lost to the Broncos in Week 12 and Kevin Stefanski is again feeling the heat despite being right there in the playoff hunt
By Randy Gurzi
For the past few weeks, we've all been able to enjoy a 'Victory Monday' thanks to the Cleveland Browns. They had reeled off wins over the Cardinals, Ravens, and Steelers but it was the red-hot Broncos that put an end to that on Sunday.
Cleveland does deserve some praise since they continued to show their heart. Despite a two-score hole, they kept clawing back and nearly tied the game. But then, Dorian Thompson-Robinson went down with an injury and things fell apart.
Now, they're going to regroup and prepare for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13. Part of that will include doing some meical check-ups on key players. Another part needs to be the head coach asking why he continues to run into a familiar brick wall. In today's news round up, we look at that question and much more.
Cleveland Browns news
Browns coach Kevin Stefanski’s worst tendency shows up at the worst time in loss to Broncos — Jimmy Watkins, Cleveland.com
"With 12:41 left in the fourth quarter of a road game, and while facing a defense whose weak spot was straight ahead, the Browns took a circuitous, familiar route in the wrong direction. Moore motioned one way; Strong looped behind him from the opposite direction. Moore pitched the ball; Strong dropped it. Then the Broncos recovered, their offense scored a touchdown to go ahead, 24-12, and we all asked ourselves the same question."
The question Watkins — and most of us — asked is why is Stefanski such a fan of these reverse plays. They typically end with a huge loss, like when Elijah Moore ran the wrong way and was tackled for a 20-yard loss. This time, it was even more devastating and hopefully, this is the end of it. Stefanski is a good coach but that was a bad decision.
Browns Await MRI As Another Star Player Suffers Injury Against Broncos — Spencer German, Browns Digest
"In the bowels of Mile High Stadium after a 29-12 loss to the Broncos came the concerning sight of star defensive end Myles Garrett addressing the media postgame in a sling. Garrett told reporters that he felt something pop in his left shoulder. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time, but he is expected to have an MRI tomorrow. For what it's worth, Garrett seemed to express a desire to play through whatever injury is uncovered."
Shoulder injuries have been a problem for the Browns this season. They lost Deshaun Watson for the year and Denzel Ward was out on Sunday. Hopefully, Myles Garrett won't be next. He says he wants to play through the pain but the MRI will say whether or not that's something he should attempt.
Cleveland Browns need to turn to Joe Flacco if Dorian Thompson-Robinson misses time — DPD
P.J. Walker hasn't been very good during his past couple of appearances, so the Cleveland Browns need to go with Plan E (I think it's E at this point) — Joe Flacco. They've gone through several backups and while Dorian Thompson-Robinson was finally seeing the light bulb come on, he suffered a concussion on Sunday. If he misses time, Flacco, the recently-signed 38-year-old, needs to be under center.
Week 12 instant reactions: Browns bruised and beaten in Denver — DPD
It's never easy to lose a game and for the Browns, this one might have a lasting effect. In addition to the previously mentioned injury for Myles Garrett and DTR, they also saw Amari Cooper go to the locker room with a rib injury. They were beaten up and in the end, fell to 7-4 against the Broncos.